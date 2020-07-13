Share:

Balochistan Home Minister Mir Ziaullah Langu has said that provincial government has approved construction of Quetta to Karachi and Chaman highways.

In a statement issued in Quetta on Monday, he said that Balochistan government with cooperation of Federal government is endeavoring to provide modern transport facilities to masses across the province.

Ziaullah Langu said completion of the Quetta-Karachi and Chaman highway was started a new of new era of development in province.

The Balochistan Home Minister further stated that work on several development projects would be soon started in different areas of the province to improve living standard of people.