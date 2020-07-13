Share:

LAHORE - All three halls of Expo Center Field hospital in Lahore have been closed after COVID-19 patients receiving treatment at temporarily built field hospital were discharged on Sunday.

According to the details, all coronavirus patients receiving treatment at the Expo Center Field Hospital discharged after being fully recovered from the deadly virus.

The Punjab government had established 990-bed isolation facility and 10-bed High Dependency Unit at the Lahore Expo Centre, while 110 doctors, nurses and paramedical staff had been appointed at a field hospital treat virus patients.

Sources said that due to the Punjab government’s home isolation policy, many COVID-19 patients isolated themselves at their homes.

“The Expo Center Field Hospital will remain functional for two more months, according to a private news channel.

Earlier on July 9, Expo Center had forwarded Rs550 million bill to the provincial government for renting the place for a few months amidst the coronavirus pandemic.

According to sources privy to the development, the rent was being charged after the provincial government acquired the premises to form a field hospital in the vicinity for coronavirus patients. As many as 600 patients have been treated in the temporarily built field hospital.