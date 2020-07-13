Share:

An intra-court on Monday sought explanation from the applicant’s lawyer in the petrol price hike case.

A two-member divisional bench comprising Justice Amir Farooq and Justice Miangul Hassan Aurangzeb heard the case.

The applicant’s lawyer Abdur Karim took stance in the court that there is a set procedure for making rise in prices but in the case of petrol price hike OGRA didn’t send a summary to the finance division but it was the finance ministry which made a request to Prime Minister Imran Khan for rise in the price.

The lawyer further argued that such matters are usually taken up in the Cabinet meetings but that was not the case with the recent petrol price hike.

Justice Amir Farooq inquirred from the lawyer what OGRA stance is in this regard? Asking where the law has been violated?. The court sought explanation.

The court adjourned the case for an indefinite time period.