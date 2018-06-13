Share:

MARDAN: District naib nazim Asad Ali took charge as acting district nazim after resignation of district nazim Himayatullah Mayar, a statement issued here from district naib nazim office said. According to the statement, district Nazim Himayatullah Mayar resigned from the district nazim office as he is contesting in the upcoming general election. Opposition leader Malak Shukat of PTI along with 6 other district members of PTI including Umar Farooq Kakakhel, Abdul Sattar, Adil Nawaz, Sadia Mayar and Naima Naz also resigned from the district council as they will also contest the upcoming elections.–Staff Reporter

They submitted their resignation with the district naib nazim Asad Ali, the statement added.