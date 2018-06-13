Share:

SIALKOT:- Two local volleyball players Yasir and Pervaiz were shot dead and three others Asim , Shaukat and Shabir were injured seriously by the four armed accused belonging to the rival team over a match dispute in village Kot Baagriyaan-Daallowali, Sialkot tehsil.

Reportedly, two local teams were playing a volleyball match, when four armed accused opened fire over a match dispute, killing both the players on the spot and injuring three others. The accused fled away firing in the air. The injured were shifted to Govt Allama Iqbal Memorial teaching Hospital Sialkot in critical condition. Police have registered a case with no arrest.

Later, both the slain players were laid to rest in their native graveyard amid sob and tears. A large number of the people attended their funerals. On the other side, panic spread all around when a married woman was found hanging with the ceiling fan of her room in village 3/1AL.

Asif contracted second marriage with 35 years old Maryam. The couple had two children out of their matrimony. Asif earns wages at Lahore and occasionally visits home. In his absence, the village people found Maryam hanging with the ceiling fan. The Sadr Renala Khurd police was informed which started investigation. As many as six buffaloes of a local farmer Jamil were poisoned to death by some unknown accused in village Kotli Fareed.

He told the police that some unknown accused mixed poison in the fodder as all the six buffaloes died after eating fodder.

Police arrested three accused Nasir, Shabir and Khalid while they were flying and selling kites in various parts of Sialkot city. Police have sent the accused behind bars after registering separate cases.