ISLAMABAD : Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) Chief Bilawal Bhutto Zardari Wednesday directed his party leaders to take up the production orders for PPP co-chairman Asif Ali Zardari with the National Assembly speaker. According to a party leader, Bilawal said this while chairing a party meeting here. “The federal budget 2019-20 was also discussed in the meeting,” he said. He expressed that participation in the National Assembly meeting is a constitutional right. “We want to ensure the implementation of assigned roles by raising our voice against the Speaker”, he added. Later, Speaker National Assembly Asad Qaisar assured a PPP delegation that production orders for Zardari will be issued soon. Meanwhile, at a news conference here along with Nafisa Shah, PPP leader Qamar Zaman Kaira said the actual target of Prime Minister Imran Khan was opposition. He said during the televised address of the PM to the nation, the premier wanted to distract people from budget 2019-20. Kaira said the tone of PM Imran Khan during his address to nation did not suit him. He questioned whether PM should use such language during address to the nation. He said every time a PM addresses nation some kind of special message is given but they did not understand what was special in this address and why it delayed several times. Kaira said when someone talks about PM Imran Khan he gets angry. “If the PM wants to make a commission he must fulfil his desire. Imran Khan is misguiding public and everyone is worried about his policies. The eatables have been taxed by this government,” he added.