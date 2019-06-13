Share:

ISLAMABAD - Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa has applauded the befitting response by Pakistan's military during the standoff with India in February this year. He said the armed forces are fully capable and ready to respond to any threat to the motherland.

He said this while presiding over the two-day Annual Formation Commanders' Conference held at the GHQ in Rawalpindi, according to a statement issued by the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) directorate on Wednesday. All general officers of Pakistan Army attended the conference.

The forum reviewed geostrategic and national security environment. Internal security landscape of the country, challenges being confronted and responses were discussed in the meeting in detail.

The army chief, on the occasion, also appreciated the successes being achieved in ongoing operation Radd ul Fasaad to carry forward the gains made towards enduring peace and stability in the country. The forum pledged to continue all its efforts to serve the country.

Tensions escalated dramatically between Pakistan and India on February 14 when a young man – a native of the Indian occupied Kashmir (IoK) – rammed an explosives-laden car into an Indian military convoy, killing at least 44 soldiers. India was quick to blame Pakistan for the suicide bombing.

On February 26, the Indian Air Force violated Pakistani airspace. The country’s top civil and military leadership declared the violation of airspace by Indian fighter jets “uncalled for aggression”.

A day later, Pakistan retaliated with similar airstrikes that led to dogfight, leaving two Indian warplanes downed. Pakistan also captured an Indian pilot but released him within 72 hours as a gesture of peace.