US charge d'affaires Ambassador Paul Jones called on Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi in Islamabad on Thursday and discussed matters of mutual interest.

According to the foreign office, the US envoy and the Pakistani foreign minister also exchanged views on the regional security situation, with particular emphasis on Afghanistan.

The process of development and progress in the entire region is linked to the establishment of peace in Afghanistan, Foreign Minister Qureshi was quoted as saying during the meeting.

Pakistan will continue to play its role as a mediator in the Afghan peace process , Qureshi said.