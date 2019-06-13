Share:

Former Chief Justice of Pakistan (CJP) Iftikhar Muhammad Chaudhry has written a letter to the Supreme Judicial Council (SJC) over the government’s reference against Supreme Court Justice Qazi Faez Isa.

The SJC will hear the government’s reference on July 14 with the Supreme Court Bar Association calling for a strike.

The government has filed references against two superior court judges in the SJC after complaints were received against three judges including Justice Isa of owning properties abroad.

Former CJP Chaudhry in his letter stressed that sending the reference to the SJC without following procedures was in violation of the constitution and law.

The letter further reads that in the reference it has not been stated anywhere that Justice Isa violated Article of the Code of Conduct. It added that due to the reference, the judge and institution of the judiciary as a whole had been scandalised.

According to the former CJP, the reference being against constitutional provisions, untrue, without substances and motivated, may not be entertained and be rejected without further proceedings.

Former CJP Chaudhry said the SJC should take action against the president and prime minister for violating their oath.

In a letter written to President Alvi last month, Justice Isa requested confirmation of whether the reference filed against him was under Article 209 of the Constitution of Pakistan.