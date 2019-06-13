Share:

LAHORE - Abdul Malik Khan stunned fourth seed Israr Ahmad in the FMC International Men Squash Championship 2019 here at Punjab Squash Complex on Wednesday. Abdul Malik Khan played really well against his superior opponent and overcame him by 11-2, 11-4, 10-12, 11-5. In all other matches, seeded players breezed into the quarterfinals of the mega event. Top seed Tayyab Aslam played well against spirited Abbas Zeb and routed him by 7-11 11/7, 11/1, 11/3 in 40 minutes. Khawaja Adil Maqbool beat Shahzad Ali 11/9, 5-11, 11/13, 11-7, 11/6 in 30 minutes, sixth seed Zahir Shah beat Bilal Zakir by 11-7, 11-5, 11-6 in 20 minutes, third seed Ammad Fareed thumped Owais Rasheed 13-11, 14-12, 11-5 in 23 minutes.

Fifth seed Syed Ali Mujtaba Shah Bokhari outsmarted Naveed Rehman 11-9, 11-6, 11-9 in 27 minutes, eighth seed Danish Atlas Khan overwhelmed Haris Iqbal 11-6, 11-7, 11-7 in 32 minutes while second seed Asim Khan faced some resistance from spirited Waqas Mehboob before winning the match by 6-11, 12-10, 7-11, 12-10, 11-7 in 42 minutes.