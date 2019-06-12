Share:

LAHORE-After making waves all across the board with her phenomenal acting display in Laal Kabootar, Mansha Pasha will be seen in the Barkat Siddique’s much-awaited mega drama serial ‘Dil Zara Sambhal’ – produced by Zayed Sheikh.

The actress known for making her presence felt by showing command over her acting on every second of her screen time has left the audience in sheer anticipation on what she is going to offer next.

The award winning actor will be seen alongside Zahid Ahmed and Sonya Hussyn in lead roles of a story revolving around a love triangle.

The actress revealed that she is playing the character of a rich and glamorous girl, Shafaq, who falls in love with Zahid Ahmed. “The real friction comes in the drama when my character comes to know that Sonya has shared a relationship with Zahid. The story gets interesting and has a lot to offer to the viewers,” she said. The superstar said that as an actor it was challenging to play a character who despite having everything is desperately chasing her one particular desire, adding that the viewers will see how the desires in life compel people to make certain decisions in light of achieving their set targets, adding that her fans will get to see her in a new avatar as the project is different from all her previous work. The project will be on air soon.

Pasha made her presence felt with her strong acting skills in a number of tv dramas. The actress has impressed fans and critics for her quality performances in her recently released film and drama projects. She will be also seen in a negative role in an upcoming much anticipated drama serial SurkhChandni, alongside Osman Khalid Butt and Sohail Ali Abro. It’s interesting to note that where actors shy to play negative characters, the actress has chosen to play an antagonist purely because of the reason that the character offered her ample room to display her acting substance. Pasha said that her coming drama serials are ‘interesting projects’, where her role highlights the philosophical underpinnings and intricacies of the idea of good and bad.

“Come to think of it the path to wrong doings is never really straight. It’s not as simple as someone is born bad. On the contrary it’s very complicated. I believe it’s an endless series of choices of whether to safeguard yourself or to keep going on the right path,” she added. “All these dimensions and the backstory is why I thought they are interesting projects to take up.”