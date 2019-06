Share:

Peshawar High Court (PHC) on Thursday has suspended notification regarding appointments of provincial special assistants and advisors.

The court has announced verdict on the plea submitted by Awami National Party (ANP) leader Khushdil Khan.

According to details, the hiring of Ajmal Wazir, Zia Bagash, Abdul Kareem, Hayatullah and Kamran Bangash has also put on hold.