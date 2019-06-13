Share:

Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam (JUI-F) chief Maulana Fazl-ur-Rehman said all political parties pointed out rigging in general elections and whole nation should be brought to single page on this issue. He said political arrests before the budget are un understandable and they cannot fear politicians.

JUI chief attended Eid party at the residence of Maulana Owais Noorani. The party was attended by PPP, PML-N, ANP and PSP workers.

While talking to media, Fazl said seeing the current situation of country a meeting of opposition would be summoned at the end of June. He asserted only politician would come out for public.

He criticized PM Imran Khan for addressing nation on 12 PM night. He said no reference murdering the justice would be accepted.