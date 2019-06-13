Share:

TOBA TEK SINGH-The activists of Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) continued their protest for the second consecutive day on Wednesday against the arrest of party’s co-chairman Asif Ali Zardari.

They took out a procession in Kamalia under the leadership of PPP tehsil president Rana Nasim Iqbal Kooda and marched on different city roads and bazaars. At the end, they reached Municipal Committee Chowk where a public meeting was held. It was addressed by Rana Naseem Iqbal and other party office-bearers. They warned to launch an anti-government movement if Zardari is not freed.

On the other hand, dacoits looted the house of district president of PML-Q in wee hours. Asif told the media that five outlaws came to his house in Green Town. He said that they had introduced themselves as policemen took away gold ornaments and three mobile phones worth more than Rs1 million. Police registered a case and were investigating.