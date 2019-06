Share:

QUETTA : Unknown armed men riding a motorcycle Wednesday shot dead two brothers in Shebaz Twon area of provincial capital. According to police sources, the deceased were identified as 30-year-old Muhammad Sadam Umar and his brother 29-year-old Muhammad Zai Umar. Their bodies were shifted by the police to the Civil Hospital which were handed over to the heirs after completion of medico-legal formalities. The reason of killing is stated to be an old enmity.