Attock - The Punjab School Education Department has notified to upgrade 22 elementary schools to secondary level in the Attock district in connection to improve the standard of education and enhance literacy rate at high school level.

Chief Executive Officer District Education Authority AttockDrJavaidIqbalinformed on Friday that Secretary Schools had issued directives to upgrade 22 elementary schools across the district and this step was made for improving literacy rate of the district.

He informed that eight schools have been upgraded in tehsil Hazro, five in Pindigheb, four in Fatehjang, two each in tehsil Attock and tehsil Hassanabadal and one in Jand.

He informed that 9th and 10 grade education would be imparted to the students from coming academic year in these newly up graded schools. He said that additional classrooms rooms and teaching staff is already available in these schools. Therefore, classes of high level would be arranged in these elementary schools along with classes of middle level. He said that most senior teachers would be appointed in these schools as headmaster or headmistress who will be responsible for looking after affairs of education up to matriculation level in these schools.

2 persons killed in separate incidents in Attock

Two persons were killed in two different incidents in various parts of Attock on Friday. In first incident, a man axed to death his divorced sister over family feud in limits of Injra Police station in early hours of Friday.

70 years old WarshminaBibi, mother of the victim reported to Police that her 37 years old daughter, was divorced three years ago and was presently living with her and was a teacher at local private school. She said that her daughter was having a dispute with her brother. She in her FIR reported to Police that when everyone were sleeping on Friday morning, her son attacked her with axe leaving her in pool of blood and escaped from the scene successfully.

The injured was moved to Rural Health Center but due to paucity of facilities, she was referred to District Headquarters Hospital Rawalpindi but she died due to excessive bleeding before reaching hospital.

In the second incident, body of a cloth merchant who hadbeen missing for the last three days with cash worth Rs3 million was found from deserted place in limits of Rangoo Police Station. Police sources said that merchant Saeed Ur Rehman left for Lahore from his village Fourmilli three days ago but went missing. His missing report was also lodged with local police station.

, however, on Friday, his bullet riddled body was found from deserted place with all cash and valuables missing. Respective police registered two separate murder cases and started further investigation.