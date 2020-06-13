Share:

ISLAMABAD - As many as 66 more people tested positive for corona virus, raising the number of conformed Covid-19 cas­es to 766 in the district during the last 24 hours while one patient died and the numbers of death reached 40, health sources said yesterday.

The sources added that 3,012 tests were conduct­ed in the district so far out of them 1,919 people test­ed negative for coronavirus while the reports of 327 suspected patients were still awaited while 343 pa­tients were recovered.

The sources added that number of patients at quar­antine centres is nil while a total of 43,237 people were screened in different parts of the district so far.