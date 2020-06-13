Share:

ISLAMABAD - Chairman Pakistan People’s Party Bilawal Bhu­tto Zardari yesterday telephoned PPP leaders who have tested positive of Covid-19 and en­quired about their health.

Senator Moula Bux Chandio, Khawaja Mu­hammad Khan Hoti, Akhunzada Chattan and MPA Sindh assembly Sajila Laghari have been tested Covid-19 positive and are in isolation.

Speaking to Moula Bux Chandio, Chair­man PPP said that he is the party’s asset and prayed for his early recovery. Chairman Bilaw­al also enquired about his family members as well who have also been tested Covid-19 pos­itive. Moula Bux Chandio thanking Chairman Bilawal said that this phone has lifted his mo­rale.

Khawaja Muhammad Khan Hoti and his family has also tested Covid-19 positive. Bil­awal enquired about his and his family health and hoped and prayed that they all will recov­er soon. Chairman Bilawal also telephoned Akhunzada Chattan and Sajila Laghari who have been tested Covid-19 positive and hoped and prayed their recovery as well. Talking to PPP leaders the Chairman PPP said that the party is also concerned about the doctors and health workers who are fighting this pandem­ic as the front line soldiers.

Separately, Bilawal telephoned the former Foreign Secretary Syed Salim Abbas Jilani and condoled with him on his wife’s death.

Talking to Jilani, Bilawal Bhutto Zardari said that the late Mrs. Jilani was friends with Shaheed Mohtarma Benazir Bhutto. In these trying times for Jilani family, the sympathies are with them.