ISLAMABAD - Chairman Paki­stan People’s Party Bilawal Bhutto Zardari yesterday proposed an All Parties Conference on the coronavi­rus issue.

The PPP Chief telephoned former speaker national assembly Sardar Ayaz Sadiq and enquired about his health. Ayaz Sadiq was tested positive of Covid-19.

Talking to Ayaz Sadiq on telephone, Chairman Bi­lawal said that he hopes and prays for his early re­covery.

Chairman PPP suggested Sardar Ayaz Sadiq that the opposition leader Shahbaz Sharif should call an all parties’ conference regarding the Covid-19 and lo­custs because the virus has threatened human lives and locusts are a threat to the country’s agriculture.

Ayaz Sadiq assured Chairman PPP that he will con­vey the suggestion to Shehbaz Sharif.