ISLAMABAD - Chairman Pakistan People’s Party Bilawal Bhutto Zardari yesterday proposed an All Parties Conference on the coronavirus issue.
The PPP Chief telephoned former speaker national assembly Sardar Ayaz Sadiq and enquired about his health. Ayaz Sadiq was tested positive of Covid-19.
Talking to Ayaz Sadiq on telephone, Chairman Bilawal said that he hopes and prays for his early recovery.
Chairman PPP suggested Sardar Ayaz Sadiq that the opposition leader Shahbaz Sharif should call an all parties’ conference regarding the Covid-19 and locusts because the virus has threatened human lives and locusts are a threat to the country’s agriculture.
Ayaz Sadiq assured Chairman PPP that he will convey the suggestion to Shehbaz Sharif.