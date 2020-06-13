Share:

Former prime minister and senior PPP leader Yousuf Raza Gilani tested positive for the coronavirus on Saturday, according to his son Kasim Gilani.

In a tweet on Saturday, Kasim Gilani alleged that the Imran Khan-led government and National Accountability Bureau endangered the life of his father by summoning him in corruption reference.

The NAB is investigation Gilani in the Toshakhana reference. It has filed a petition in an accountability court against high-profile suspects, including two former prime ministers and a former president.

NAB named former president Asif Ali Zardari, former prime minister Nawaz Sharif, and former prime minister Yousuf Raza Gilani as suspects in the case.

The bureau has alleged that former premier Gilani facilitated Zardari and Nawaz in buying cars from the Toshakhana by paying 15 per cent of the price of the cars.