Islamabad - The government on Friday made no significant increase in the development and recurring grants of the Higher Education Commission (HEC) for the fiscal year 2020-2021, freezing the funds allocation above Rs93 billion.

The budget documents said that around Rs64 billion have been proposed as recurring grants while Rs29.47 billion on the development side for the fiscal year 2020-21.

In the fiscal year 2019-20, the government had allocated Rs29.196 billion in the Public Sector Development Program (PSDP). Out of the total allocation of Rs2.47 billion of the proposed funds in development, Rs 1.41 billion is from foreign aid.

The PSDP 2020-2021 said that 29 new projects have been introduced by the HEC while it will continue 47 ongoing projects.

The major new schemes on which above Rs100 million will be spent include Academic Collaboration under CPEC Consortium of Universities (Rs175 million), Development of Infrastructure at Lasbela University of Agriculture, Water and Marine Sciences, Lasbela, Uthal – Balochistan (Phase-II) (Rs200million), Development of Main Campus, Bacha Khan University, Charsadda (Rs 166.231 million), Development of University of Buner at Swari (Phase-I) (Rs250 million), Development of University of Sahiwal (Rs300 million), Establishment of 21st Century Water Institute at NED University of Engineering & Technology, Karachi (Rs 470 million), Establishment of an Advanced Molecular Genetics and Genomics Diseases Research and Treatment Centre at Dow University of Health Sciences, Karachi (Rs 352.211 million), Establishment of Four New Departments at Balochistan University of Engineering & Technology (BUET), Khuzdar (Rs200 million), Establishment of National Center of Industrial Biotechnology for Pilot Manufacturing of Bio-products using synthetic Biology and Metabolic Engineering Technologies at PMASARID Agriculture University, Rawalpindi (Rs350miilion), Establishment of New Campus for Govt. College Women University Faisalabad (Rs250 million), Establishment of Sukkar IBA University Campus at Mirpur Khas (Rs170 milion), Establishment of the University of Chitral (Phase-I) (Rs200 million), Livestock Sector Development through Capacity Building, Applied Research and Technology Transfer, University of Veterinary & Animal Sciences (UVAS) (Rs 150 million), Pak-UK Knowledge Gateway- HEC (Rs 158 million), Pilot Project for Data Driven Smart Decision Platform for Increased Agriculture Productivity (Rs 441.300), Provision of Accommodation Facilities for Female Students in Public Sector Universities of Islamabad (Umbrella Project) (Rs 300milion), Provision of missing necessities at King Abdullah Campus, University of Azad Jammu and Kashmir, Muzaffarabad (Rs 100 million), Strengthening & Development of Jinnah Sindh Medical University, Karachi ( Phase-I) (Rs200million), Strengthening and Upgradation of Academic Research and Sports Facilities at Liaquat University of Medical & Health Sciences (LUMHS), Jamshoro (Rs 147million), Strengthening of Center of Excellence in Arts & Design (CEAD), Mehran University of Engineering & Technology (MUET), Jamshoro (Rs100 million), Strengthening of Existing Facilities of Government Sadiq College Women University (GSCWU), Bahawalpur (Rs145million), Strengthening of Infrastructure and Academic Programs of Government College Women University Sialkot (Rs100 million).