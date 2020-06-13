Share:

LAHORE - Jamaat-e-Islami Emir Senator Sirajul Haq on Friday telephoned PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari to inquire after the health of former President Asif Ali Zardari. According to a statement issued from the JI headquarter in Mansoora, both the leaders discussed the prevailing situation in the country and they also declared the federal budget a financial scheme prepared by the IMF. Senator Siraj prayed for the early recovery of the PPP co-chairman. Bilawal Bhutto thanked the JI leader for calling him and sharing good wishes for his father. Meanwhile, JI chief said the federal budget was prepared on the dictation of the IMF, offering no relief to the pandemic and poverty hit masses.

He said the minister had read the accounting statement prepared by the international lending agency for the next financial year. The statement read by the minister in the National Assembly, he said, was an exercise describing the PTI government had achieved nothing in the past year and it had developed a plan to provide nothing to common man during 2020-21.

The Imran Khan government, he added, failed to achieve financial targets for the previous year, putting blame of its incompetency on the coronavirus outbreak. He said it was fact that the country’s economy had almost collapsed under the umbrella of the PTI government even before the outbreak of COVID-19 in March.