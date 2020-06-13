Share:

RAWALPINDI - A 49 year old woman died of novel coronavirus in the district here on Friday. KulsoomBibi, 49 years old, resident of Muslim Town, Sadiqabad, died on June 12 early morning in her house as she was isolated there. The number of confirmed patients in Rawalpindi district reached at 3,179 while 118 people died and 1,616 patients got discharged after recovery from Rawalpindi’s four main hospitals. The number home isolation cases increased in the district as many as 1,054 patients were isolated in their homes while the health authority officials termed that these patients were isolated in their houses as they had no symptoms of Covid-19 but their laboratory test were positive. Commissioner Rawalpindi Division Capt (R) Muhammad Mehmood told media that the SOPs in public places were being implemented strictly and no negligence would be tolerated from the government officials and traders association.