ISLAMABAD - Falcon Club, Poona Club and Quaid-e-Azam Club won their respective matches in the second phase of the Islamabad Meridian-A Division Football League, while Gangal Club played goalless draw against Jinnah Club.

In the first match played at T&T ground, Falcon Football Club (FC) edged past Haidry FC 2-1. Haidry Club was leading 1-0 in the first half with Obaid striking in third minute. In the second half, Rameez equalised for Falcon Club in the 48th minute while the winning goal of the match came from Aitzaz in the 85th minute, which helped Falcon FC register a thrilling victory.

In the second match, Poona Club defeated Al-Qaim Club 4-1. Poona Club was leading 2-0 in the first half with Ali Abbasi and Moiz Ali playing brilliantly for the winning side. Hussain Nawaz and Murtaza Haseeb scored one goal each in the second half for the winners, while the lone goal for the losing side was scored by their striker Salman Shah.

At Karachi Company ground, Quaid-e-Azam Club thrashed Pak Sporting Club 6-0. Touqeer, Amjad and Shoaib scored two goals each for the winners. In another match at the same venue, Gangal FC and Jinnah FC played out goalless draw.

IFA secretary Syed Sharafat Hussain Bukhari said that top 12 teams have been taking part in the league, which have been divided into two pools. Group-A consists of Falcon Club, Haidery Club, Poona Club, Al-Qaim Club, Bolan Club and Youngsister Club while Group B has Quaid-e-Azam Club, Pak Sporting Club, Gangal Club, Jinnah Club, Kiran Club and Islamabad Club.

He said that top two teams from each group will qualify for the semi-finals of the tournament. “The Islamabad Football Association (IFA) is planning to hold the Islamabad Super League after Ramzan. The final decision in this regard will be taken in the IFA general council meeting,” he added.