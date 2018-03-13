Lahore - Gwadar booked berth in the semifinals of the PPL Balochistan Football Cup after defeating strong Chaman City by 1-0 in a thrilling first quarterfinal held at Sadiq jam-packed Shaheed Football Stadium (Malibagh), Quetta.

According to information made available here Monday, the decisive goal was scored by Gwadar’s Sohaib during the second half after a series of attacks made by his team on the opponent’s goal. Chaman City resisted the constant moves through its defence line in place but could not manage to score any goals.

In the last two matches of the final round, DFA Chaman fought a hard victory over the skilled Dukki team with just one goal and score line of 1-0 in a nail-biting, quality football contest viewed by a packed audience at Malibagh, Quetta where as Kharan got an easy win over Kacchi by 4-1 in one-sided match. DFA Chaman’s M Hanif and M Kaseem from Kharan were awarded man of the match for scoring brilliant goals in their respective matches.

The remaining quarterfinals will be played between defending champion Panjgur, Kharan, Quetta City, DFA Quetta, Dukki and DFA Chaman.