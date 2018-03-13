This is to draw the attention of the relevant authorities to the lake of facilities in the civil hospital Jacobabad. Residents are depressed and protesting on the roads for providing health facilities. According to doctors, they are saying that they are helpless due to proper resources to treat their patients. Most of the health care centers which are provided by NGO, working there on humanitarian basis. It is negligence of the concerned authorities. The authorities concerned must take remedial measures to tackle the problem at the earliest.

ZAMIR AHMED MEMON,

Shikarpur, March 2.