Rawalpindi - Lahore High Court Rawalpindi Bench issued notices to an additional session judge and Attock police on Monday as to why they did not register case against scion of an influential politician for his alleged involvement in kidnapping and torturing a resident.

The bench also directed the police to present the case record, if any.

The LHC Rawalpindi Bench judge Justice Shahid Mehmood Abbasi issued notices to DPO Attock, SHO Fateh Jang, ASJ Fateh Jang and Hamza Jahangir, son of Malik Jahangir Khan, PML-N chairman of UC Kotha Kalan and brother of Senator Chaudhry Tanvir Ali Khan in response to a petition filed by Abdul Rauf Khan.

The petition, filed through lawyer Sardar Abdur Raziq under article 199, said that Hamza deceitfully called the petitioner in Fateh Jang area on January 1st from where he (Hamza) along with 14 armed men kidnapped the petitioner on gunpoint and took him to Chakri area.

The petition further stated that the alleged kidnapper detained him in a private cell and tortured him black and blue besides burning his body with cigarettes and iron rods.

The petitioner said that the kidnappers only released him on the following day after his family members approached the police for legal action against the kidnappers.

The petitioner claimed that Fateh Jang police was approached by the victim for action against Hamza and the armed men but the police refused to take action against them because of political influence of Malik Jahangir Khan, Senator Chaudhry Tanvir Ali Khan and MPA Chaudhry Sarfraz Afzal. The petitioner prayed to the court to direct the police to register a case against the accused and proceed with investigation fairly and efficiently.

Justice Shahid Mehmood Abbasi accepted the petition for hearing and issued notices to the judge and the police to produce case record before the court within two weeks.