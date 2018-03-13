ISLAMABAD - Advisor to Prime Minister on Aviation Sardar Mahtab Ahmad Khan here on Monday affirmed that the New Islamabad International Airport would be operational in the month of April this year.

He said that no comprise on airport quality standards will be tolerated and no further delay will be made in this regard, said a press release.

He expressed these views while visiting and inspecting different facilities of new airport before operationalisation. Besides, officials of aviation division, CAA, ASF and PIA were also present on this occasion.

Advisor to Prime Minister on Aviation was given a detailed briefing about the operational readiness and the latest technology installed at new airport. The new airport would be completed with an estimated cost of Rs 85 billion.

Advisor to Prime Minister on Aviation said that new airport would be a great milestone in the history of Pakistan Aviation and it will provide best facilities of international standards to its valued customers. During his visit, Advisor to PM also planted Cassia nodosa tree at New Islamabad airport.

Airport has two runways and it will cater 9 million passengers per annum. Airport is equipped with state of the art facilities and equipment including modern aerobridges, radar, and airfield lighting system. This new airport would have 15 passenger boarding bridges and a vast parking area.