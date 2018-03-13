MIRPUR (AJK)-AJK President Sardar Masood Khan declared on Monday that no political interference in the affairs of the state-run universities and other educational institutions in Azad Jammu Kashmir.

The president expressed these views in a statement issued to felicitate to Poonch Medical College, Rawalakot on being declared first in the MBBS Examinations 2017 among all medical colleges affiliated with the University of Health Sciences, Lahore.

Masood Khan, who is also chancellor of the public-sector universities, reiterated that the incumbent government conducted merit-based admissions and inductions in the universities.

Calling it a landmark achievement, the AJK President congratulated the principal, faculty, students and parents on the outstanding result. He said that despite limited technical and financial resources, Poonch Medical College has achieved impressive results. He hoped that in the coming years, Poonch Medical College will maintain these academic standards by continuing to impart quality education to the students.

By upholding merit, Masood Khan said, we will make our higher education institutions competitive locally and regionally.