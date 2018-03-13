QUETTA:- Seven people were killed and 11 others injured when a passenger coach collided with a car at Quetta-Karachi National Highway in Khuzdar on Monday. The death toll could go up as many people had sustained critical wounds in the accident. The bloody traffic mishap took place between Karachi-bound Panjgur passenger coach and a car in Kararro area of Khuzdar in which six people were killed and 12 others injured, said the Levies officials. The over speeding passenger coach fell into a ravine after colliding with the car coming from the opposite direction. The Edhi rescue teams shifted the dead and wounded after strenuous efforts to Bela Hospital. Eight injured were referred to Karachi hospitals after necessary first aid.–STAFF REPORTER

One of the critically injured, however, succumbed to his wounds on way to Karachi taking the death toll to seven, said the Edhi sources.

SIX KILLED IN ROAD MISHAP

Online adds: In another road mishap, a passenger bus collided with a car near Wudh area of Khuzdar killing six people and injuring 10 others.

According to Levies, the injured were shifted to nearby hospital for medical aid.