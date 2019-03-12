Share:

LAHORE-Model Ayyan Ali Tuesday filed a petition in the Lahore High Court (LHC) seeking suspension of her arrest warrants in a currency smuggling case.

She said in the plea that she was willing to appear before the customs court to prove her innocence in the case. Contending that Article 10-A of the constitution ensures right of a transparent trial to every citizen of the land, she pleaded that her arrest warrants be suspended.

Aftab Bajwa, the counsel for the petitioner, took the plea that she wanted to appear before the trial court so as to face allegations levelled against her. She requested for a chance to appear before the court.

On March 8, the special court of customs, excise and taxation had declared the top model as proclaimed offender in the currency smuggling case. The court also attached her moveable and immoveable assets. Judge Arshad Hussain Bhutta had turned down the request made by her lawyer to grant more time for his client to turn up.