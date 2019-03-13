Share:

ISLAMABAD - Chief Justice of Pakistan (CJP) Justice Asif Saeed Khosa Tuesday remarked that accused persons are acquitted on the basis of false testimonies.

He expressed these views while hearing a case regarding false testimonies.

He observed that accused persons acquitted due to false testimonies and later questions were raised at courts that it had acquitted them. This case is facing the same problems as other cases, he added.

He remarked that witnesses recorded fake statements and gave false testimonies despite knowing that God is hearing everything.

Earlier, the top judge had announced that the court would be taking strict action against those who gave false testimonies.