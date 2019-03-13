Share:

Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi on Wednesday said, the topmost priority of the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government is to revitalise the national economy.

Addressing the Business Leaders Summit in Islamabad, the foreign minister said, PTI’s economic team under the leadership of Finance Minister Asad Umar has taken many steps for economic uplift of the country during the first six months of the government.

“The government is taking steps to create investment opportunities in the country and these steps have already paid the dividends,” Qureshi said.

He continued, “When Prime Minister Imran Khan came into power six months ago he inherited a lot of challenges, including corruption and other socio-economic ills, which had to be overcome."

“PTI has been elected on the agenda of change and the people will see a change by the end of the tenure of the present government,” the foreign minister assured.

Qureshi further said that the priorities of the government are clear. “The government’s leadership is very clear on its priorities. We do not have Swiss bank accounts and Canadian passports.”

Speaking about business opportunities, the foreign minister said the United Arab Emirates is taking a keen interest in making investment in different sectors of the country. Qatar also plans to invest in the country's food processing industry."

“The government plans to make Pakistan a hub of business and investment in the region,” he said.

Qureshi also thanked European foreign ministers and parliamentarians for supporting Pakistan in securing GSP Plus facility for its exports. “Agreements between the European Union and Pakistan are going to take place on March 26,” he said.

Moreover, he said the government is focused on economic diplomacy and to increase bilateral trade as Pakistan has a geostrategic location.

“We are increasing bilateral trade with Iran, China and other countries of the region,” Qureshi said. “China is our strategic partner and we want to transform this relationship into an economic partnership. We are negotiating with China to help Pakistan in the agriculture sector and in establishing of economic zones.”

On relations with India, Qureshi said, the premier had offered a hand of friendship towards New Delhi after assuming office. “PM Imran reaffirmed that Islamabad will take two steps if New Delhi takes one. Pakistan wants to solve issues with India through negotiations,” he said.