LAHORE - The Servis Tyres Junior National Ranking Tennis Championship will roll into action today (Wednesday) here Punjab Tennis Academy, Bagh-e-Jinnah.

PLTA Secretary Rashid Malik (Tamgha-e-Imtiaz) has said that the players from across Pakistan will be competing for top honours in different categories including boys u–18, boys u–18 doubles, girls u-18, boys u–14, boys u–14 doubles, boys/girls u-12, boys/girls u-10, boys/girls u-8, boys/girls u–6 and seniors doubles 35 plus.