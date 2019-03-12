Share:

SIALKOT - Exporters were assured here on Tuesday that all technical assistance and guidance would be extended to them to ensure easy access of made-in-Sialkot surgical instruments to US markets.

Addressing a meeting of surgical instrument manufacturers and exporters at the Surgical Instruments Manufacturers Association of Pakistan (SIMAP), Ann Mason, head of the Political and Economic Section at the US Consulate General in Lahore, said her country would motivate the businessmen to choose the option of direct import instead of purchasing made-in-Sialkot surgical instruments from other countries at high rates.

SIMAP Chairman Khalilur Rehman Mughal presided over the meeting.

Ann Mason said that made-in-Sialkot surgical instruments were known for their high quality. She said that direct import would be very beneficial for the surgical instruments market in the US and it would help American businessmen save a lot of money. She said there should be proper guidance and technical assistance for the Sialkot-based surgical instrument manufactures and exporters so that they could get easy access to US markets.