PESHAWAR - Anti Narcotics Force (ANF) in two different raids Wednesday recovered 2.400 kg hashish and ar­rested three accused.

According to a ANF spokesman, the ANF team during check­ing of M-1 toll plaza Pe­shawar stopped Bilal Daewoo bus and dur­ing checking recovered 1.800 grams high quali­ty hashish from two ac­cused, including Mam­raiz resident of Bara and Zeeshan resident of Ba­hawalpur.