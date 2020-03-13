Share:

24 out of 27 suspected coronavirus cases are said to have been cleared in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KPK).

According to KPK Health Department 10 suspected cases from Peshawar, 4 from Sawabi, 3 from Swat were reported, whereas 3 from Abbottabad, 1 from Bajaur, Charsadda, Lower Deer and Kohat dubiety case were reported.

The KPK Health Department said that the number of suspected cases reached 27 in the province till now out of which 24 cases are said to be clear, whereas reports of 3 cases are yet to come.

There are 22 patients affected by the corona virus in Pakistan out of which 15 are in Sindh (14 in Karachi and 1 in Hyderabad), 3 in Gilgit Baltistan, 2 in Islamabad, whereas 1 case surfaced in Quetta.

It is pertinent to mention here that the widely spread corona virus from China has reached 124 countries through which the number of affected patients are 1 Lac 34 thousand and the number of patients being cured are 70383, whereas 4983 casualties have occurred.