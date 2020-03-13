Share:

ISLAMABAD - Cristiano Ronaldo is remaining in quarantine in his Madeira home after Juventus team-mate Daniele Rugani tested positive for coronavirus. The Portuguese star flew to his homeland to visit his mother, who recently suffered a stroke, before the news broke and must stay put rather than fly back to northern Italy where the outbreak is at its most rampant.

Ronaldo and Rugani shared a dressing room when Juventus beat Inter Milan 2-0 behind closed doors. A picture posted on Instagram by Miralem Pjanic after the game shows Ronaldo and Rugani celebrating the victory in a close huddle with their team-mates. Everyone who came into contact with Rugani on both sides has now required being in isolation. It is hoped that the spread is limited as Rugani remained an unused substitute for Maurizio Sarri on the Juventus bench.