Share:

The Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) Islamabad has initiated inquiry against Special Assistant of Prime Minister on Health Dr Zafar Mirza and Deputy Director DRAP Ghanzfar Ali Khan for allegedly smuggling face masks worth Rs20 million out of Pakistan.

According to a notification issued by the Office of Additional Director General on March 10, Rs20 million face masks were allegedly smuggled out of Pakistan by AIDE of Ghanzfar Ali Khan s/o Maqbool Khan, Deputy Director DRAP, and Dr Zafar Mirza, Special Assistant of Prime Minister on Health.

The complaint was submitted by Pakistan Young Pharmacist Association, the notification stated.