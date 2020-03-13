PESHAWAR - The district administration destroyed agriculture produce over 13 acres of land that had been irrigated through sewerage water.
Deputy Commissioner Muhammad Ali Asghar told The Nation that on the directives of provincial government authorities, the district administration, agriculture department and police took the action against unsafe practices of irrigation.
Giving details, the official said vegetation on two-acre land was destroyed in Pakha Ghulam area, three acres in Wadpgga, and eight acres were cleared of unsafe vegetation alongside Ring Road. “The crops included cabbage, mustard, garlic and fodder,” he added.
He said that ahead of the crackdown, a survey had been conducted through the revenue authorities to identify and map areas where vegetables were being irrigated through water from drains.