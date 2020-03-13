Share:

PESHAWAR - The dis­trict administration de­stroyed agriculture pro­duce over 13 acres of land that had been irri­gated through sewerage water.

Deputy Commission­er Muhammad Ali Asghar told The Nation that on the directives of provin­cial government author­ities, the district admin­istration, agriculture department and police took the action against un­safe practices of irrigation.

Giving details, the of­ficial said vegetation on two-acre land was de­stroyed in Pakha Ghu­lam area, three acres in Wadpgga, and eight acres were cleared of un­safe vegetation alongside Ring Road. “The crops included cabbage, mus­tard, garlic and fodder,” he added.

He said that ahead of the crackdown, a sur­vey had been conducted through the revenue au­thorities to identify and map areas where vege­tables were being irrigat­ed through water from drains.