Share:

ISLAMABAD - Deputy Chairman Senate Salim Mandviwalla, Rukh­sana Bangash, Senator Rubina Khalid and Faisal Karim Kundi were also present on the occasion.

Members who called on included Syed Naveed Qa­mar, Khursheed Junejo, Abdul Qadir Patel, Ali Jamot, Ghulam Ali Talpur, Zulfikar Behan and Abid Bhayo.

The family member of PPP leader from Khyber Pa­khtunkhwa late Abdul Akbar Khan also called on the Chairman PPP. Abdul Akbar Khan’s widow Mrs. Khaist Akbar, daughter Malaika Akbar and son Abdal Akbar met the Chairman PPP.

Bilawal paid rich tributes to the services for the party of Abdul Akbar Khan who had also served Zu­lfikar Ali Bhutto as advisor. He also served as speak­er KP assembly. “The PPP takes pride in having such a great son from Mardan,” Bilawal said.

Meanwhile, Senator Mustafa Nawaz Khokhar, the spokesman to Bilawal Bhutto Zardari, condemn­ing the arrest of media tycoon Mir Shakilur Rehman termed this arrest an attack on the independence of media.

Senator Khokhar said that PPP from the day one was saying that the accountability was being used for victimisation.