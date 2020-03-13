Share:

KARACHI - The Sindh High Court (SHC) on Thursday barred the administration of a private school to demand exorbitant charges and referred the matter to Director General (DG) Private Schools Dr Mansoob Hussain Siddiqui to resolve the matter in consultation with the stakeholders.

A division bench of the SHC, comprising Justice Muhammad Ali Mazhar and Justice Yousuf Ali Sayeed, heard a case against the administration of a private school, challenging demand of exorbitant charges by the respondent in monthly school fees under different heads like sports, lab and photocopy.

The division bench directed that the matter be settled jointly by all the stakeholders, including the school administration, the Private Schools DG and parents by March 19.

Private Schools DG Dr Mansoob Hussain appeared before the bench and said that all charges other than tuition fees were illegal and five percent fees could only be increased annually.

The bench observed that why those charges which were not allowed under the rules and regulations, were being demanded by the school administration. The petitioners, six parents along with All Sindh Parents Association (ASPA), had moved the court against the exorbitant charges under different heads.