LAHORE - Political parties have not taken in good taste the statement of former prime minister made in an interview which apparently vindicates Indian position against Pakistan on Mumbai attack of 2008.

In an interview to Dawn newspaper, the ruling Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz leader expressed concern over country’s relative isolation in world community and apparent non-acceptance of its narrative on terrorism by the world powers.

“We have isolated ourselves. Despite giving sacrifices, our narrative is not being accepted. Afghanistan’s narrative is being accepted, but ours is not. We must look into it,” he said.

He then turned his attention to terrorism committed in India allegedly by Pakistan-based militants.

“Militant organisations are active. Call them non-state actors, should we allow them to cross the border and kill 150 people in Mumbai? Explain it to me. Why can’t we complete the trial?” he asked.

The Nation tried to contact ministers and senior leaders of the ruling party but they either did not receive the call or refused to comment on Nawaz’s remarks by presenting different excuses.

The comments, which not only backed Indian position but also expressed Nawaz Sharif’s dissatisfaction with country’s judicial system, were seen by many in the backdrop the troubles he is facing at the hands of the top judiciary.

The former three time premier has been highly critical of Judiciary and the army since he was ousted from the PM office through the Supreme Court decision on July 28.

In an apparent effort to bring pressure on state’s security apparatus as well as the judiciary, he even overlooked the fact that despite repeated requests from Pakistan, India never provided any proof against the Pakistani citizens whom it alleged of being the mastermind and planners of the attack.

Cashing in on the Nawaz Sharif’s interview, Indian media however has again gone into a frenzied campaign to malign Pakistan so that its government could launch a fresh strive to mop up world support against Islamabad.

The political parties have not taken the statement of Nawaz Sharif in good taste. The mainstream political party, the PTI, has expressed serious concern over his statement.

PTI Vice-chairman has termed it an ultimate portray of frustration, saying the ousted prime minister tried to please anti-Pakistan forces through his verdict.

“Every Pakistani feels hurt by Nawaz Sharif’s statement. It is indeed an open pro-Indian declaration,” said the senior PTI leader, who was serving as country’s foreign minister when Mumbai attack happened. He said he was shocked to read the PML-N supremo interview.

Qureshi said Mumbai attack was India’s self made drama. It was not Islamabad but New Delhi which tactfully tried to delay the trial of Mumbai attack incident in Pakistani court and failed to provide any solid proof about it, he added.

The PTI leader said India also failed to give any proof at international level about Pakistan’s involvement in the attack.

PPP Leader Manzoor Watoo condemned Nawaz’s pro-India interview and declared it serious attack on Pakistan’s national interest. He said he could not accept such non-serious statement from a person who served thrice as prime minister of Pakistan.

Muthida Majlise Amal Secretary General Liaqat Baloch said Nawaz Sharif’s statement was shocking and it supported the narrative of anti-Pakistan forces. He said Pakistan has been a victim of Indian terrorism for long. “Why is Nawaz silent over Indian barbarism on Kashmiris?” he asked.

Security analyst General (r) Amjad Shoaib was also critical of the ousted PM’s comments. He said a meeting of the national security committee should be called immediately to discuss the matter.