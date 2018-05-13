Share:

islamabad - Social media has emerged as the most powerful platform that contributes in projecting soft image of the country globally, speakers said on Saturday.

Image-building of the country, keeping high the good human values and social ethics should be the dominating features in inter-personal communication, they said while speaking at a conference that was arranged by the Allama Iqbal Open University (AIOU) in collaboration with the social media network ‘Positive Pakistan’.

The conference was presided over by the University’s Vice Chancellor Prof. Dr Shahid Siddiqui. It was addressed among others by journalist Syed Talat Hussain, columnist Dr Mujahid Mansoori and President of Positive Pakistan Abid Iqbal Khari. It was well-attended by the students and social media activists from all over the country.

They also called for encouraging credible social media that helps the youth’s brought-up on positive directions. Elements of patriotism, positive thinking and sense of responsibility should be the hallmark of the social media’s use. While operating the twitter account, facebook and other instruments of the social media , credibility and authenticity of the contents must be ensured, they asserted.

Dr Shahid Siddiqui briefed the audience about the consistent endeavour of the AIOU for promoting a positive attitude among the youth.

Various initiatives were taken in the recent years for construction and dissemination of knowledge through research-based activities. Serving the society has been the major priority in academic pursuits, he added. He emphasised that the users of the social media should strictly adhere to the principle of self-accountability.

Syed Talat Hussain shared with the audience his own journalistic experience and the way of handling of the social media . He asserted that there should be genuine and rational approach in messaging and communicating through the media’s network. He also spoke about the importance of the media in term of its impact on the society.

He said the media’s activists must follow some basic norms and ethics for achieving the ultimate objective of promoting positive national image and serving the society.

Dr Mujahid Mansoori appreciated the AIOU and its Vice Chancellor for promoting high the University’s academic standing and building its positive image among the people. The university’s academic achievements in the last three and half years were highly remarkable, he added.

The social media translated the concept of global village through its wide-access and diversity. The media has eased the inter-personal communication at all levels. It is imperative to develop positive thinking among the youth to take benefit of the emerging media’s trends, he added.

The speakers appreciated the working team of ‘Positive Pakistan’ for highlighting the bright image of the country across the globe and raising the voice of the people on various society’s related issues.

The social media’s activists were given awards and trophies for their outstanding work. A panel discussion on various aspects of the new media was also arranged on the occasion. Chairman the AIOU’s department of Mass Communication Dr Saqib Riaz thanked the audience for their positive feedback and discussion on the role of the social media .