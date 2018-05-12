Share:

MIRPUR [AJK]-Experts at a daylong workshop on Environmental Orientation sought efforts from all the segments of society including the departments concerned for maintaining a pollution-free and healthy environment. The seminar was hosted by Mirpur Division office of the state-run Environmental Protection Agency (EPA). DIG Mirpur Police Sardar Rashed Naeem was the chief guest on the occasion.

Director General EPA AJK Raja Muhammad Razaq presided over the inaugural session of the workshop.

The dual session of the seminar-cum-workshop was addressed by Deputy Director EPA Sardar Idrees Mahmood, President AJK Environmental Lawyers Forum Ch Khalid Yousaf Advocate, President AJK Environmental Journalists Forum Altaf Hamid Rao, Medical Superintendent DHQ Hospital Mirpur Dr Farooq Ahmed Noor, DHO Dr Asghar Ali Chaudhry, Assistant Director EPA Raja Rizwan Ullah and heads of various nation-building institutions, leaders of the crushers association, senior journalists, police officers, academicians, lawyers and social workers.

Unveiling the salient features of the objectives of holding of the Environmental Orientation workshop, Director General EPA Raja Muhammad Razaq said that over the time, environment has gained great significance worldwide as "Rights of Future Generations" are closely aligned with the "Rights of Nature".

He pointed out that Azad Jammu & Kashmir Environmental Protection Agency (AJK-EPA) was established under "AJ&K Environmental Protection Act 2000" primarily aimed at providing protection, conservation, rehabilitation and improvement of the environment, prevention and control of pollution and promotion of sustainable development in AJK.

The EPA AJK chief continued that his organization was eagerly pursuing the multidimensional policy to achieve its objectives as per law. He said that the EPA realizes the significance of contribution of all stakeholders in maintaining serene environment in AJK state.

He said that EPA planned Mirpur workshop/seminar on 'Orientation of Physical Environment and Enforcement of Law' with prime focus on various areas including significance of safeguarding the environment for future generations.

Deputy Director EPA Mirpur Division Sardar Idrees Mahmood, Assistant Director Raja Rizwan Ullah Khan and others said, while elaborating the objectives of holding of the Orientation Session/seminar that the august moot will lead to overcome the prevailing lack of coordination and a disconnect between stakeholders and the Environmental Protection Agency.

On the occasion, speakers observed that the characteristics of many environmental problems are a real challenge to classic scientific knowledge production, especially under conditions of uncertainty. In circumstances of intrinsic uncertainties and high stakes, the traditional fact/value distinction becomes permeable, which leads to a crisis of legitimacy.

Speakers emphasized due coordination between all stake holders especially the EPA and the law enforcement agencies besides all concerned segments of the civil society and the civic institutions to ensure totally pollution free environment. They also sought legislation and punishments for damaging environment. They suggested to infuse a spirit of abiding by the environmental protection law among the masses through raising awareness from an individual to a whole of the society.

Director General EPA Raja Muhammad Razaq, on the occasion, awarded shields to elders from the stake holders including various nation-building institutions belonging to law enforcement institutions, senior journalists, lawyers, social workers, academicians and health officials in acknowledgement of their outstanding role to assist EPA for vanishing pollution from the environment for reaching to the ultimate destination of ensuring and maintaining healthy and pollution-free society.