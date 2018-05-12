Share:

LOS ANGELES-Kim Kardashian West says being a mother of three can be ‘overwhelming’. The 37-year-old reality star is mother to four-year-old North, two-year-old Saint, and three-month-old Chicago, whom she has with her husband Kanye West, and has said that whilst she adores her brood, she can sometimes feel the pressure if all three of her babies start ‘’crying’’ at the same time.

Answering a questionnaire on her app in the run up to Mother’s Day (13.05.18), Kim wrote: ‘’The hardest part about being a mom is when they all need you at the same time and are crying - it can be overwhelming.’’

However, the rest of the ‘Keeping Up with the Kardashians’ star’s answers were wholly positive, as she said being a parent has changed her ‘’soul’’.

She added: ‘’You learn so much about yourself from being a parent and you care more about the world you are raising your kids in.’’

Kim also noted that the most rewarding part about motherhood is ‘’when my kids tell me they love me.’’

The beauty’s confession comes after she recently revealed she would love to have a fourth child, after she ‘’enjoyed’’ the experience of hiring a surrogate mother to carry her youngest daughter.

Kim - who went down the path of surrogacy after being warned against getting pregnant again - said: ‘’I would have maybe one more [child]. I really, really enjoyed the surrogacy process. I will say, when it came to the breastfeeding time, I was like, ‘Okay, this is the best decision I ever made.’

‘’It’s a game changer, having to not go through [nursing] every few hours. I can spend so much more time with the older kids and getting them used to the baby.’’

And for Kim’s eldest children, being a family of five has been a breeze.

She added: ‘’I give North a really hard time, but she’s so good with [Chicago]. She’s so sweet with her. When I was coming to New York, I was like, ‘Okay, you’re going to be the woman of the house,’ and she was like, ‘Okay, Saint, do this.’ She was bossing everyone around.’’