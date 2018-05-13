Share:

ATTOCK - At least two persons including a young girl were killed while another two injured during a collision between a motorcycle and a land cruiser in the Jand police jurisdiction on Saturday. Police said that Inam Gul along with his niece Muskan, daughter Fatima and son Irfan was on his way from Kohat to Fatehjang on a bike when it collided with the land cruiser (BK249) near Bhandar. As a result, Gul and his 4-year-old niece died on the spot while his daughter Fatima, 14, and Irfan, 4, sustained multiple injuries. The bodies and the injured were shifted to the tehsil headquarters hospital Jand for medico-legal formalities and treatment. The injured were later shifted to a hospital in Rawalpindi.