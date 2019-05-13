Share:

KHAIRPUR : Another body of youth was found in Khairpur on Sunday.

According to details, a dead body was found from water supply tank near Shahbaz Colony, Khairpur. The locals informed B-section police Khairpur about the body. Police reached the spot and took body into custody and later shifted to Civil Hospital Khairpur for autopsy.

The body was identified as Rashid Ali Noonari, 24, resident of Shahbaz Colony, Khairpur. According to B-section police youth was axed to death by culprits and thrown his body near water supply tank.

Police said that they also arrested three suspected people and interrogation was underway. The police did not register the case of incident till the filing of story. It is pertinent to mention here that about 20 people were killed in Khairpur during 10 days in separate incidents.