Rawalpindi - The Parks and Horticulture Authority constituted a committee comprising PHA officers to ensure early completion of the Murree Road beautification project.

According to PHA Chairman, the Authority had launched second phase of Murree Road beautification project and the officers concerned had been directed to ensure completion of the project within the shortest possible time frame.

The PHA officers were instructed to make all out efforts to enhance beauty of the main artery of the city, Murree Road and make the Marrir Chowk to Committee Chowk section of the road more attractive and beautiful.

He said that the task force formed by Chief Minister Punjab for revival of Rawalpindi City with the title of ‘Glorious Rawalpindi’ comprising 11 members would focus city’s beautification projects. He said that the task force would identify the spots for uplifting while the PHA would be the executing agency.

The task force has also been allowed to take consultancy service for making feasibility and design etc. After completion of the projects, the sites will be handed over to relevant department for maintenance, he added.

He said that the beautification project of Murree Road was being completed with the financial support of the sponsors. Beautiful benches and water cooler would be installed at both side of the Murree Road to facilitate the citizens, he added.

All the main buildings of the city, main arteries and entry and exit points would be decorated and all out efforts would be made to make the city a model town of the country, he added.