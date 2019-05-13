Share:

Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi has categorically stated that China Pakistan Economic Corridor will be completed at all costs despite impediments being created in its way by certain elements.

He was responding to the points of opposition members in the National Assembly today who raised concerns on the recent attack on a hotel in Gwadar.

Foreign Minister said the enemies of Pakistan who want to stoke instability in the country will be defeated and the country will be put on the path of economic development.

Shah Mehmood Qureshi appreciated Pakistan Army for timely responding to the attack on the Gwadar hotel and eliminating the terrorists there.

He said there is complete national consensus on the mega corridor project and the entire nation and the parliament will foil any conspiracy of the enemy against it.

He said the completion of CPEC will increase Pakistan’s regional connectivity and open new vista of cooperation with the central Asian states.